Zirakpur | Woman whose body was found in car died of asphyxia due to excessive liquor intake
The post-mortem was conducted by a panel of doctors at Dera Bassi civil hospital on Friday. Samples of the viscera have been sent for examination. Body has been handed over to the family
Two days after the body of a 30-year-old woman was found in a parked car in Zirakpur, autopsy revealed that she had died of asphyxia due to excessive liquor intake. Police have already booked two persons for culpable homicide.
The post-mortem was conducted by a panel of doctors at Dera Bassi civil hospital on Friday. Samples of the viscera have been sent for examination.
Zirakpur station house officer (SHO) inspector Deepinder Singh Brar said, “Post-mortem has been conducted and the body has been handed over to the family. We are very close to cracking the case. Two men have been identified -- Ajay and Manavjit Singh-- and they will be arrested soon.”
The woman’s family members told police that she had participated in the reality show Roadies.