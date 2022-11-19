Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Zirakpur | Woman whose body was found in car died of asphyxia due to excessive liquor intake

Published on Nov 19, 2022

The post-mortem was conducted by a panel of doctors at Dera Bassi civil hospital on Friday. Samples of the viscera have been sent for examination. Body has been handed over to the family

The body of a 30-year-old woman was found in a parked car in Zirakpur on Wednesday. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Two days after the body of a 30-year-old woman was found in a parked car in Zirakpur, autopsy revealed that she had died of asphyxia due to excessive liquor intake. Police have already booked two persons for culpable homicide.

The post-mortem was conducted by a panel of doctors at Dera Bassi civil hospital on Friday. Samples of the viscera have been sent for examination.

Zirakpur station house officer (SHO) inspector Deepinder Singh Brar said, “Post-mortem has been conducted and the body has been handed over to the family. We are very close to cracking the case. Two men have been identified -- Ajay and Manavjit Singh-- and they will be arrested soon.”

The woman’s family members told police that she had participated in the reality show Roadies.

Saturday, November 19, 2022
