Zirakpur: Questioned for not following society entry rules, 5 assault guard

A security guard posted at Sigma City 2 in Zirakpur was allegedly assaulted by a group of five men after he questioned them for entering the society complex without making an entry in the gate register. The incident took place late on Sunday night when the duo returned and found the gate closed. (HT)

The incident took place late on Sunday night when the youths returned and found the gate closed.

According to the victim, Prem Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh, he signalled the men, who were riding two motorcycles, to stop while entering the society gate, but they ignored him.

When they came back and were asked why they didn’t stop, they dragged him aside and thrashed him, causing serious injuries, Singh alleged.

Police said accused were identified as Lucky and Mahik, both residents of Lohgarh, along with three unidentified individuals. The injured guard was taken to GMCH, Chandigarh, for treatment.

Based on his complaint, Zirakpur police registered a case under Sections 115 (2), 126 (2), 296, 351 (2), 191 (3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Monday. An investigation is underway.