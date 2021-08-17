Zirakpur: Woman RJ booked for hurting religious sentiments

Three days after the Zirakpur police arrested Sethi Dhaba owner Vijay Kumar Sethi for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, popular radio jockey Meenakshi and three other women were also booked in the same case on Monday.

Sethi had allegedly recorded and distributed a video in which RJ Meenakshi and other women could be seen dancing to Sikh hymns in a derogatory manner during a Teej function. The function was organised by a Panchkula-based women’s social club at the dhaba in Zirakpur on Friday.

Initially, the video gained popularity, but soon invited criticism from religious groups. An FIR was registered on a complaint lodged by Jaswinder Singh Rajpura and others and Sethi was arrested on Friday night. After his two-day police remand ended, Sethi was produced in court on Monday and sent to judicial custody.

Onkar Singh Brar, station house officer, Zirakpur, said: “We have also registered a case against RJ Meenakshi along with Panchkula residents Jyoti Sehgal, Poonam Sehgal and Preeti. We conducted raids at their places, but they are at large.”

The case has been registered under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, in a video uploaded on Facebook, Meenakshi has apologised for hurting religious sentiments. The RJ said that she was invited to the even as the chief guest and was dancing to the dhol beats while not being aware that Sikh hymns were also being sung in the background.