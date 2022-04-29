Zirkapur | Miscreant steals 25 lakh from car using oil leak trick again

A miscreant stole a bag containing ₹25 lakh from the car of a property dealer near the Big Baazar lightpoint in Zirakpur on late Wednesday evening, after tricking the latter into believing that there was an oil leak in the car. The incident took place around 8.30 pm.

The victim Mahesh Jain, a resident of Sector 7, Panchkula, was heading home with his nephew, Gopal Singla, in an SUV MG Hector. When they reached the light point, a tyre of the car deflated.

While Singla went to a puncture repair shop, Jain waited in the car. After some time, a man came on a motorcycle and told Jain that oil was leaking from the car. As he got off the car, the accused made off with Jain’s bag containing around ₹25 lakh and another bag having property documents and checkbooks.

A case has been registered against an unidentified youth under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Zirakpur police station. Police are checking closed-circuit television camera footage in the area for clues.

