Zonal chief inspects Ludhiana’s Fauji Colony to ensure cleanliness

Zonal commissioner (Zone B) Sonam Chaudhary conducted an inspection in Fauji Colony of Ward Number 22 on Friday to ensure cleanliness in the area.

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal has directed the zonal commissioners of all the four zones of the civic body to conduct field inspections and resolve problems being faced by residents.

Chaudhary said during her visit to the area, residents‘ complaints regarding cleanliness were resolved by the health branch staff on the spot, while the officials of operations and maintenance (O and M) wing were directed to resolve the complaints regarding choked sewer lines at the earliest.

She also urged the public to support the authorities in ensuring ‘Swachhta’ in their surrounding areas and shun banned single-use plastic items.

Residents should ensure that segregated dry and wet waste is handed over to the waste collectors, she said.

The MC commissioner said zonal chiefs have also been directed to hold weekly grievance redressal meetings in their respective zones on every Thursday. The meetings are being held for the last two weeks and complaints are being resolved at the earliest, she added.

During the meetings, the public can submit complaints related to any branch of the MC, including property tax, change of ownership of property, streetlights, she added.