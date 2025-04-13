Zone-wise paddy cultivation from June 1in Punjab: CM Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday announced beginning of zone-wise paddy cultivation from June 1, reiterating the state government’s commitment to save the groundwater. The government has divided the state into three zones for sowing paddy on June 1, 5 and 9 and assured adequate supply of electricity as well as the canal water for irrigation. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann addressing the gathering here at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) during the ‘Sarkar-Kisan Milni’ (government-farmer meet). (HT Photo)

While addressing the gathering here at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) during the ‘Sarkar-Kisan Milni’ (government-farmer meet), the CM said farmers from Faridkot, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Muktsar Sahib and Fazilka can start sowing paddy from June 1 adding that their groundwater level is better than the rest of Punjab.

“Farmers of Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), Fatehgarh Sahib, Tarn Taran, Rupnagar and Hoshiarpur can start sowing paddy from June 5. Similarly, the farmers in Ludhiana, Malerkotla, Barnala, Jalandhar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr), Mansa, Moga, Sangrur, Patiala and Kapurthala can do so from June 9,” he said.

“Following this pattern will ease electricity distribution load on Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). Moreover, it will start ripening in mid-September and will help in controlling the moisture,” he added.

Urging farmers to give up stubble burning, CM Mann said air blows towards the West in mid-September and if farmers continue burning paddy straw, the smoke will go towards the neighbouring country. “There is no harm in sending smoke towards the country which is smuggling drugs into Punjab,” he said.

According to the CM, Punjab is the food bowl of the country as it contributes 45% of the grains in the national pool. “In 70 days of paddy season, Punjab pumps out water equal to nine Gobind Sagar lakes. By doing so, we will deprive our coming generations of water,” he said.

Citing an example, the CM said 4,000 litres of water is required for producing 1 kg paddy so it is posing a serious threat to the basic existence of our coming generations. He said paddy cultivation in the state has increased from 20 lakh hectares to 32 lakh hectares due to which the need for water to irrigate the fields has also increased. Mann said that due to state’s efforts, groundwater level has started increasing and as per a report of the Union government, it has witnessed an upward enhancement of one metre.

He also said that the state government is contemplating a ban on water guzzling PUSA-44 variety. “This variety needs around 152 days and requires 64 lakh litre water per acre and costs ₹7,500 per acre to the government for power. The farmers pay nearly ₹19,000 per acre for this variety, and it produces paddy straw 10% more than other varieties,” he said.

According to him, his government has revived 15,947 water courses in the state due to which water has reached even in remotest villages. “The state government is making efforts for providing adequate marketing and MSP on alternate crops like maize to bring farmers out of the wheat-paddy circle,” he said.

The CM said no black-marketing of DAP and urea will be allowed during the season. He further said basmati production will be enhanced in Punjab that produces 80% of the total basmati produced in the country.