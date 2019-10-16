Chandrakant Patil’s Kothrud manifesto focuses on traffic, infrastructure, garbage problems

cities

PUNE Chandrakant Patil, state president, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who is contesting assembly polls from Kothrud, has stressed on improving traffic, road infrastructure and dealing with garbage issue in the manifesto for his constituency, on Wednesday.

The manifesto also focuses on completing ‘Shiv Shristhi’ project, to build an auditorium and name it after late Marathi author GD Madgulkar , among others.

Patil said through the local manifesto, he would like to convey to voters his priorities about the constituency he is contesting elections from. “There are a few things I have mentioned in the manifesto. However, I am open to accepting any other meaningful suggestions for the development of Kothrud segment,” said Patil, who has faced criticism for contesting polls from Kothrud although he is native of Kolhapur.

“I know Kothrud very well as I have been coming here since 1982. And the party decided that I should contest the assembly polls from here,” said Patil.

Patil said some problems of Kothrud are specific while many are generic to what the entire city is facing. “As an MLA, he will try to increase city’s water quota to meet the additional need for drinking water,” said Patil, who is a minister in the current government

Some highlights of manifesto

Traffic and Infrastructure

Expedite metro rail work, complete extended road in the river bed, develope parking spaces in Kothrud, expedite ring road work

Clean Kothrud

Focus on garbage management and remove encroachment on canals

Shiv Shristhi and GD Madgulkar auditorium

Remove hurdles in Shiv Shristhi project to complete it soon. Similarly, erect a grand auditorium in the name of late Marathi author GD Madgulkar in Kothrud

Hospital

To build a multi-speciality hospital in Kothrud

