e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

Chandrakant Patil’s Kothrud manifesto focuses on traffic, infrastructure, garbage problems

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Chandrakant Patil, state president, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who is contesting assembly polls from Kothrud, has stressed on improving traffic, road infrastructure and dealing with garbage issue in the manifesto for his constituency, on Wednesday.

The manifesto also focuses on completing ‘Shiv Shristhi’ project, to build an auditorium and name it after late Marathi author GD Madgulkar , among others.

Patil said through the local manifesto, he would like to convey to voters his priorities about the constituency he is contesting elections from. “There are a few things I have mentioned in the manifesto. However, I am open to accepting any other meaningful suggestions for the development of Kothrud segment,” said Patil, who has faced criticism for contesting polls from Kothrud although he is native of Kolhapur.

“I know Kothrud very well as I have been coming here since 1982. And the party decided that I should contest the assembly polls from here,” said Patil.

Patil said some problems of Kothrud are specific while many are generic to what the entire city is facing. “As an MLA, he will try to increase city’s water quota to meet the additional need for drinking water,” said Patil, who is a minister in the current government

BOX

Some highlights of manifesto

Traffic and Infrastructure

Expedite metro rail work, complete extended road in the river bed, develope parking spaces in Kothrud, expedite ring road work

Clean Kothrud

Focus on garbage management and remove encroachment on canals

Shiv Shristhi and GD Madgulkar auditorium

Remove hurdles in Shiv Shristhi project to complete it soon. Similarly, erect a grand auditorium in the name of late Marathi author GD Madgulkar in Kothrud

Hospital

To build a multi-speciality hospital in Kothrud

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 17:54 IST

top news
Ayodhya verdict reserved by Supreme Court after marathon hearings: 10 points
Ayodhya verdict reserved by Supreme Court after marathon hearings: 10 points
‘Now we know why…’: PM pans NCP for underworld connections after ED summons
‘Now we know why…’: PM pans NCP for underworld connections after ED summons
The tearing act in Supreme Court during Ayodhya hearing that went viral
The tearing act in Supreme Court during Ayodhya hearing that went viral
‘Why the fuss?’: Prakash Javadekar on cutting of trees for PM Modi’s rally
‘Why the fuss?’: Prakash Javadekar on cutting of trees for PM Modi’s rally
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Faster than Rohit, Gayle: Mumbai teen smashes world record in Vijay Hazare
Faster than Rohit, Gayle: Mumbai teen smashes world record in Vijay Hazare
I-T raid 40 locations linked to Andhra’s ‘Kalki Bhagwan’, associates
I-T raid 40 locations linked to Andhra’s ‘Kalki Bhagwan’, associates
‘Doob Maro’: PM Modi attacks opposition for linking Article 370 & Maharastra polls
‘Doob Maro’: PM Modi attacks opposition for linking Article 370 & Maharastra polls
trending topics
Ayodhya HearingKarwa Chauth 2019Happy Birthday Hema MaliniRedmi Note 8 ProAlia BhattKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities