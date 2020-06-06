Checkpoint for inspecting e-passes in Vashi shuts as state allows free movement in MMR

cities

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 01:06 IST

As the state government allowed citizens to commute within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Sion-Panvel highway on Friday witnessed slow-moving traffic.

The checkpoint which was erected at Vashi during lockdown to keep a tab on commuters with valid e-pass was also shut. Interstate and inter-district movement, however, remained regulated and the entry and exit of the vehicle were being monitored at the Kalamboli toll.

Bhanudas Khatavkar, traffic police inspector, Vashi, said, “Compared to the past few days there were a greater number of vehicles on road today. People came out in large numbers in private vehicles. However, this increased number too didn’t lead to heavy traffic congestion as taxi and auto among many still remained off-road. Though the traffic slowed a bit.”

“We are definitely a bit relieved now, no more monitoring of e-passes. We are expecting an increased rush from June 8 onwards. We keep an eye on commuters and see that they travel as per state guidelines,” said Khatavkar.

Sion Panvel Highway which sees a high volume of traffic during normal days has been seeing easy traffic for the past few months because of lockdown.

A traffic officer said, “More than three lakhs of vehicles used to move regularly on the highway earlier, but since the lockdown, the traffic volume is reduced to a lakh. The commercial movement has reduced and other movements to remains limited,”

“After months I went out today to meet my friend at Vashi. It felt good to drive on the highway which was less crowded compared to other days. I reached in less than 20 minutes,” said Rajesh Patel, 35 a Kharghar resident.

Like Rajesh, there were others who came out simply to take a ride or enjoy a drive on the highway.

Internal roads of the city too saw increased vehicular movement. People stepped out owing to relaxation to carry out many pending works that had piled up for months.

“We need to make our house ready for monsoon, I had to carry out some repair and purchase plastic sheets to cover the gallery. The leakages also needed to be fixed so I got most of my work done,” said Vishal Rane, 40, a Panvel resident.