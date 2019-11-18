Chhatbir’s tigress Dia gives birth to four cubs

cities

The white tigress Diya gave birth to four cubs at Chhatbir Zoo on Sunday.

The zoo’s latest members have been fathered by Aman, a Royal Bengal tiger.

Zoo officials said they had been waiting for the past three days with arrangements in place for safe cubbing (delivery). She was isolated with bedding arrangements and supplementation and was monitored continuously through CCTV cameras.

“This afternoon, Diya started showing symptoms of cubbing and delivered the cubs one by one. With all the painstaking labour, the mother licked the cubs, proving them care and safety,” said officials. The zoo employees celebrated the successful breeding. The chief wildlife warden congratulated the team.

Aman was born in 2012 and was acquired from the Khanpur zoo in 2013. Diya was born in 2013 and was brought from the Delhi zoo the same year. The two were paired and released in the same public display enclosure in January 2016. During his visit to the zoo in January 2019, the then tourism minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had announced to adopt them.