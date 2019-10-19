Chucking a cushy job to give family biz wings

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 18:51 IST

Three years back, 27-year-old Pranay Singh, a civil engineer refused a cushy MNC job in Delhi to assist his father at the family eatery Bindas Dhaba. Singh was confident that he could make a difference to the business.

Today, he has proved himself correct by successfully supporting the business and introducing new and innovative concepts, which have increased the footfall manifold. Among the mouth-watering additions that he made to the dhaba, the tandoori tea is the foremost. A new concept for a city like Gorakhpur, so much in demand is this novelty beverage that on an average, 500 cups of tea are sold daily at the dhaba.

“During my childhood, relatives used to taunt my father for running a dhaba. It is due to this, I wanted to grow the family business and introduce innovative concepts like tandoori tea,” said Singh.

“Although I earned a degree in engineering, I was more interested in carrying the family business forward,” added Singh, while exhibiting dexterity and finesse while handling tongs and hot, baked earthen pots, in which the tea is served. The techie said that the idea of tandoori tea came to him from observing its success in Delhi, and then honed the ‘art’ by watching YouTube videos.

Singh launched the tea on a trial basis in January, right after the second round of Gorakhpur Mahotsav ’19. He received an encouraging response with a sale of 10,000 cups of tea, in just three days, fetching him a good profit. Naturally, the motivation went through the roof with the innovative concept.

“In the future, we will come up with more ideas to expand the business,” said Singh.

“In winter, tandoori tea is much in demand and people come here from across the city to enjoy it,” said a customer.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 18:51 IST