Ludhiana property dealer latest victim of carjacking

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 22:51 IST

Snatched At Gunpoint

In a daring daylight robbery, car of a city-based property dealer was taken away at gunpoint from busy Hambran Road on Wednesday afternoon. Four persons were involved in the crime, all of whom remain unidentified.

The incident occurred around 2pm when the property dealer, Vikas Kapoor, a resident of Civil City, was talking on phone with one of his clients. He had parked his white-coloured Maruti Swift Dzire on Hambran road to talk on phone, police said.

Two of the accused knocked on the window of his car and enquired about way to Clock Tower, Kapoor told the police. He said he partially lowered the windowpane and expressed ignorance about the same. The accused, however, started thumping the car, which prompted him to get out, the victim said.

It was then the accused pulled out a revolver to scare Kapoor into leaving the car, which they drove away. They also picked their third accomplice, who was standing at some distance, before fleeing the scene, Kapoor told the police.

A gray Maruti Suzuki Zen was also parked nearby, which their fourth associate took away.

“I had parked my white Maruti Swift Dzire car (PB 10EL 5341) on Hambran Road. Within minutes, three persons came, one of whom stood behind the vehicle while two knocked on my window,” Kapoor told the police.

He said it all occurred within a span of three minutes. “After they pointed a gun at me, I was terrified and moved away. After the three fled with my car, one of their accomplice, who was waiting near the spot in a Zen car, also drove behind them,” he said.

Kapoor added that his debit card, Aadhaar card and some other documents were also in the car.

The incident occurred at a stone’s throw distance from shops on Hambran Road. Seeing the commotion, some of the shopkeepers had also come out and witnessed the assailants flashing a pistol at the victim. Police from PAU station rushed to the spot and checked the CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene. In one of the footages, the police have found the accused driving away the Swift Dzire car, but the video quality is poor. According to shopkeepers who witnessed the carjacking, the accused were sitting in the Zen car for 10-15 minutes prior to the incident.

ZEN USED BY ACCUSED IN CRIME RECOVERED

The police have recovered the Maurti Zen used by the accused. PAU station house officer (SHO) Paramdeep Singh said the gray-coloured Zen in which the accused were waiting was recovered from Malakpur village. “We have launched an investigation and are scrutinising the footages of CCTV cameras to get a lead,” he added.

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified accused under sections of Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

However, this was not the first such case. An elderly woman had recently lost her gold earrings to three thieves in the same locality and on February 10, a Samrala-based man was looted at gunpoint near Tibba canal bridge.

