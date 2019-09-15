CM Fadnavis apologises for Mahajanadesh yatra affecting peak-hour Pune traffic

cities

Pune A day after Pune faced massive traffic chaos attributed to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers putting up billboards across the city to welcome the Mahajanadesh yatra, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his regret over the turn of events.

Fadnavis, on Saturday, visited Pune as part of the third leg of his ‘Mahajanadesh yatra’. As the yatra visited various parts of city during peak hours in the evening, Pune traffic was severely affected with long jams in several places.

Annoyed residents vented their ire on social media.

Reacting to the fracas, Fadnavis said, “As the yatra reached Pune during peak hours, it led to traffic jams and caused an inconvenience to citizens. I regret this.”

Asked about huge billboards on the yatra route, the chief minister said, “It is wrong to put up such hoardings. To such workers I have a message, that such things do not guarantee party tickets.”

Fadnavis said tickets will be given based on work he or she has done.

“During my phone call with the city unit chief, I had already instructed that such publicity material should not be placed,” he said.

Art 370 in Baramati?

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday, took a swipe at the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), whose workers shouted anti-BJP slogans and held a protest when the Mahajanadesh yatra reached Baramati.

Fadnavis asked whether Article 370 (special status to Jammu and Kashmir that was recently abrogated) was imposed in Sharad Pawar’s bastion so as to not allow any other party to hold a rally there.

“Is there an Article 370 imposed in Baramati or is Baramati separate from Maharashtra? Such a culture is not good for the state. I would like to ask them, will it be okay if BJP workers create ruckus in public meetings held by Sharad Pawar... is this the way?” asked Fadnavis.

“There were only seven people, and is there any need for police to resort to a lathi-charge for seven people?” Fadnavis asked, when questioned about NCP raising questions about the n police resorting to force to deal with protestors.

