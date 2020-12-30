CM’s flying squad carries out surprise raids at RTA offices across Haryana

cities

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 22:49 IST

Special teams of Haryana chief minister’s flying squad conducted surprise raids at the district-level offices of the Road Transport Authority (RTA) across the state. The raids were part of the ongoing drive against the officials who do not reach office on time.

Though the raiding parties did not divulge details about officials found absent on duty, they said details of such officials will be sent to the chief minister’s office for further action. As per information, the flying squad reached to the RTA offices in Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Karnal district before 9am and collected details of officials, who were not present.

In Karnal, out of 18 officials posted in the RTA office, only five were present at 9:04am when the flying squad team reached there. DSP Angrej Singh said details of the erring officials will be sent to the CMO. The officials also interacted with visitors to find out the problems they faced at the RTA office.

CM’s flying squad DSP Ravinder Sharma said that in Kaithal, only three out of 10 officials were found present at the pffice when they arrived there at 9am. As per information, the flying squad also recovered empty bottles of liquor from the Kaithal RTA office and found that the biometric attendance machine was defunct.

In Panipat, five officials were not present in the RTA office when the flying squad team arrived. As per information, they remained in office till about 11am but the five officials did not reach even then.

In Yamunanagar, only 10 out of the total 20 officials in the office were present. In Kurukshetra, DSP Narender Singh of CM flying squad said that they inspected staff in several offices and talked to people about their problems. He, however, did not disclose details of officials, who were found absent on duty.

In Hisar, a team led by inspector Vikram Jeet, found that only three officials were present in the office. Besides, they also found that only 11 out 12 computers in the office were functioning properly.

A senior CID official pleading anonymity said that 14 RTA employees out of 18, including contractual employees, were found absent from duty in Bahadurgarh, 15 out of 17 in Rohtak and 6 out of 15 in Jind districts. “The official time of coming to office is 9am but most employees have a habit of coming late. We will submit this report to CID chief Anil Rao, who will handed over a detailed report to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar,” he added.

The drive was carried out after the chief minister’s office received several complaints about officials turning up late on duty, leaving them to suffer in the intense weather conditions.

A team of CM flying squad on Monday raided the office of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office in Panchkula and found three employees missing from duty without information. Under the supervision of ADGP CID Anil Rao, the flying squad team led by the DSP Purnima Singh raided the RTA office located in Sector 5 bus terminal at about 9 am and the team took the attendance register in its custody. Three senior transport inspectors along with three transport sub-inspectors were found absent from duty while some of the officials arrived late in the office.

The work related to registration of commercial vehicles, license and other works are being carried out in the RTA office. The office has a staff of 13 employees. As per information, a senior transport inspector Ajay Saini reached the office at 10.30 am and when questioned by the team about delay in reaching office he told them that he was on duty at a barrier. Two inspectors Mukesh Kumar and Praveen Sharma had also arrived with him. Three transport sub inspectors Ram Kumar, Ravinder and Shilaga were found absent.

Sources said that the CM office had received a complaint that the office staff was not reaching the office on time, following which the CID staff had raided the RTO office and checked the attendance of the employees. Additional Deputy Commissioner Manita Malik is presently holding the charge of Secretary Transport department. DSP Purnima Singh said that departmental action could be taken against the absentee employees. She said ADGP Anil Rao would submit the report to the Chief Minister.