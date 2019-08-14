e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019

CM to unfurl Tricolour at state-level function in Jalandhar, security beefed up

cities Updated: Aug 14, 2019 22:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The security in the city has been tightened ahead of the state-level Independence Day function, in which chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh will unfurl the Tricolour at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium (GSSS) here on Thursday. 

After reviewing security arrangements at the stadium, deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Kumar Sharma interacted with the media persons on the sidelines of the full dress rehearsal for the mega event and said that preparations for this mega event was in full swing and every effort would be made to ensure that the day is celebrated with full patriotic fervour.

ADCP (security) Sachin Gupta said over 2,000 security personnel, including forces from PAP, Commando, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police have been pressed into the security for the function, adding that they have been allotted additional forces from other districts to prevent any untoward incident.

DC said the administration has decided to revive the tradition of presenting tableaus for highlighting important schemes of the state government. He said tableaus depicting Ayushman Bharat Sarbat Sehat Yojna, smart villages, Ghar-Ghar Rozgar, Ghar-Ghar Haryali, DAPO and buddy programme, Paani Bachao-Paisa Kamao, smart city, Padho Punjab; Padhao Punjab, farmers welfare and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao will be presented during the state-level function here.

Sharma said that dazzling performances dipped in patriotic fervour by students from various educational institutions will be once again be the hallmark of the function.

 

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 22:27 IST

more from cities
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesHappy Independence Day 2019KashmirChandrayaan 2Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019Delhi PoliceAshes 2019 2nd TestDelhi Metro
    don't miss