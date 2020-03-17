e-paper
CM warns of major slowdown

cities Updated: Mar 17, 2020 23:07 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
CHANDIGARH

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said coronavirus was a major disaster which would lead to a serious economic slowdown.

“The situation is already bad and if it spreads further, then things will worsen,” he said, warning of a severe slowdown in the post Covid-19 environment. Underlining the need to be fully prepared and to take all possible precautions, the CM said while old habits, such as shaking hands, die hard, there was a need to change.

He said the state government was taking all steps to combat the problem but people have to realise the dangers and take self-precautions, making an appeal for strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the Government of India and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

