Colleges, varsities in Mohali to remain closed for now

cities

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 21:24 IST

Even as the Punjab government allowed reopening of colleges and universities from Monday, those in Mohali have decided against resuming classes for now.

The government had allowed the educational institutions to take a call on their own after securing undertakings from students’ parents regarding adherence to the Covid-19 safety protocols.

But, none of the private or government colleges opened on Monday, while stating that it may be another month before they resume normal operations, as a sizeable number of students lived out of the city.

Chandigarh University’s chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said, “Almost 60% of our students belong to states other than Punjab. While we have yet to get their parents’ undertaking, it is also a cumbersome and expensive process to sanitise the entire premises. Besides, students are also not keen on resuming physical classes. So, we have decided against reopening the university for some more time.”

However, PhD scholars were already visiting the campus for research, he added.

“Students are comfortable with online classes. For clearing their doubts, they can always visit the campus as and when required. Even in hostels, it is not financially viable to house one student per room,” said Anshu Kataria, president, Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA) and chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges.

Similarly, the media in-charge of Government College, Phase 6, Ghansham Singh Bhullar said, “Neither the students are keen nor their parents have agreed to them attending classes in person. Therefore, we will continue the online classes for now.”