e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Colleges, varsities in Mohali to remain closed for now

Colleges, varsities in Mohali to remain closed for now

Say most of their students live outside Punjab and it won’t be viable to house one student per room in the hostels.

cities Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 21:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

Even as the Punjab government allowed reopening of colleges and universities from Monday, those in Mohali have decided against resuming classes for now.

The government had allowed the educational institutions to take a call on their own after securing undertakings from students’ parents regarding adherence to the Covid-19 safety protocols.

But, none of the private or government colleges opened on Monday, while stating that it may be another month before they resume normal operations, as a sizeable number of students lived out of the city.

Chandigarh University’s chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said, “Almost 60% of our students belong to states other than Punjab. While we have yet to get their parents’ undertaking, it is also a cumbersome and expensive process to sanitise the entire premises. Besides, students are also not keen on resuming physical classes. So, we have decided against reopening the university for some more time.”

However, PhD scholars were already visiting the campus for research, he added.

“Students are comfortable with online classes. For clearing their doubts, they can always visit the campus as and when required. Even in hostels, it is not financially viable to house one student per room,” said Anshu Kataria, president, Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA) and chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges.

Similarly, the media in-charge of Government College, Phase 6, Ghansham Singh Bhullar said, “Neither the students are keen nor their parents have agreed to them attending classes in person. Therefore, we will continue the online classes for now.”

top news
Quad navies ready for high intensity Malabar phase 2, China watches
Quad navies ready for high intensity Malabar phase 2, China watches
‘On my watch!’: Trump boasts about Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine efficacy
‘On my watch!’: Trump boasts about Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine efficacy
In 2-line tweet, Prashant Kishor throws many punches at ex-boss Nitish Kumar
In 2-line tweet, Prashant Kishor throws many punches at ex-boss Nitish Kumar
Check treatment, testing of Covid patients in Delhi pvt hospitals: MHA
Check treatment, testing of Covid patients in Delhi pvt hospitals: MHA
Bihar battle won, BJP turns focus to Bengal, vows to transform it into Gujarat
Bihar battle won, BJP turns focus to Bengal, vows to transform it into Gujarat
Bharat Biotech starts Phase 3 trial for its anti Covid vaccine in India
Bharat Biotech starts Phase 3 trial for its anti Covid vaccine in India
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Watch: Days after Pak’s anti-India dossier, Jaishankar calls for global action
Watch: Days after Pak’s anti-India dossier, Jaishankar calls for global action
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In