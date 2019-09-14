e-paper
Cong expels Rampur leader who campaigned against Azam

  Updated: Sep 14, 2019 19:53 IST
The Congress has expelled its Rampur leader Faisal Lala Khan from the primary membership of the party for six years for indulging in anti-party activities.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Disciplinary Committee had served a notice on Khan for his consistent campaign against Samajwadi Party MP Mohd Azam Khan. UP Congress spokesman Brijendra Kumar Singh said Faisal Lala Khan did not reply to the September 9 notice and continued to indulge in anti-party activities on social media.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 19:53 IST

