Cong expels Rampur leader who campaigned against Azam

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 19:53 IST

The Congress has expelled its Rampur leader Faisal Lala Khan from the primary membership of the party for six years for indulging in anti-party activities.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Disciplinary Committee had served a notice on Khan for his consistent campaign against Samajwadi Party MP Mohd Azam Khan. UP Congress spokesman Brijendra Kumar Singh said Faisal Lala Khan did not reply to the September 9 notice and continued to indulge in anti-party activities on social media.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 19:53 IST