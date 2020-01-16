Cong, independent candidates win urban local body bypolls in Gzb

cities

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 21:18 IST

A Congress candidate and an independent won the two seats of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation and Faridnagar Nagar Panchayat for which by-elections were held on January 14, Tuesday. Counting was held on Thursday and the two candidates were declared winners by a comfortable margin, district election officials said.

Congress’ Vikas Khari won the councilor’s seat from Ward 58 in Vijay Nagar while the other member seat for Ward 3 in Faridnagar Nagar Panchayat was bagged by independent Mohammad Nafees.

Khari is the son of former Ward 58 councilor Sultan Khari, whose death necessitated a bypoll. “Vikas Khari secured 2,520 votes while the runner up candidate from BJP secured 1,734 votes. A total of five candidates, including three independent candidates, had filed nomination for the seat. Thirteen voters out of 4,444 votes polled opted in favour of NOTA. The polling was done using EVMs,” assistant district election officer Vishal Singh said.

“At Ward 3 of Faridnagar Nagar Panchayat, independent candidate Nafees secured 392 votes out of 597 valid votes which were cast through the ballot papers. A total of 667 votes were cast during the election and 70 of these were rejected as they were found to be invalid. The runner up candidate secured 392 votes while one voter opted for NOTA,” he said, adding that only three independent candidates had filed their nomination from Faridnagar.

According to the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission, by-elections were conducted on Tuesday at 21 places across the state.

“As a way to ensure transparency, the winning candidates were given digitally signed certificates after their win. The certificates also have signatures of the returning officer and can be checked for their authenticity. This is the first time that digitally signed certificates were introduced. This system may be implemented in upcoming local body election if found satisfactory by election authorities,” Singh said.