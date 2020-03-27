e-paper
Coronavirus curfew in Chandigarh: In absence of humans, wildlife reclaims city spaces

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 01:24 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
With no traffic jamming up Chandigarh roads, a pair of sambars on Thursday evening were spotted merrily crossing the road near the Leisure Valley in Sector 10.

A 38-second long video shot and shared by a resident shows how the pair stops momentarily before leaping towards Sector 9.

After studying the three-year data on wildlife-related accidents in the city, signs were put up in the area by the forest and wildlife department to warn commuters of animals crossing in the city. However, these roads remain busy all through the day and are almost never empty.

Environmentalist LR Bhudiniya said, “The area belongs to them. They are the real owners. We are the ones who are renting their property. On a regular day, we never stop our cars to let animals cross. And today everything has stopped.”

Chief conservator of forests Debendra Dalai said, “With no fear of encountering speeding vehicles, it must be a heavenly feeling for the wildlife. That’s why they are coming out in the day as well.”

A similar thing was noticed in the Chappar Chiri area, where deers in large herds could be seen resting up near the residential areas.

