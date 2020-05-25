Coronavirus lockdown: 285 shramik special trains operated by Ferozepur division

cities

Updated: May 25, 2020 22:34 IST

Since the imposition of coronavirus lockdown, as many as 3.56 lakh migrants have been sent to their home states through 285 shramik special trains operated by Ferozepur division.

These included 15 trains that left for their journeys on Monday. Of these 15 trains, nine were operated from Ludhiana railway station, five from Jalandhar City railway station and one from Amritsar.

LUDHIANA OPERATED MAXIMUM TRAINS WITHIN FEROZEPUR DIVISION

So far, a total of 157 trains have left from Ludhiana railway station, the maximum within Ferozepur division. Of these, the 150th shramik train from Ludhiana ferried 1,600 migrants to Chhapra, Bihar, on Monday. Following this, 76 trains started from Jalandhar City, 28 from Amritsar, 11 from Ferozepur, 10 from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and one each from Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur.

187 TRAINS FERRIED MIGRANTS TO UP

Divisional railway manager (DRM) Rajesh Agarwal said that nowadays, each train is carrying a maximum of 1,600 migrants that was earlier restricted to 1,200 passengers. “A total of 187 trains have ferried the migrants to Uttar Pradesh (UP), 69 trains have left for different districts in Bihar, 11 for Madhya Pradesh (MP), seven for Jharkhand, six for Chhattisgarh and one each for Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala and Uttarakhand,” he said.

The DRM also said that so far, 17 shramik trains have arrived at Udhampur railway station with stranded people from UP, MP, Delhi, Goa, Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.