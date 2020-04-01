e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Coronavirus lockdown: KDMC chief urges doctor to not shut OPDs

Coronavirus lockdown: KDMC chief urges doctor to not shut OPDs

cities Updated: Apr 01, 2020 19:49 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

Sajana.nambiar@hindustantimes.com

With several complaints from the residents of Kalyan-Dombivli about private hospitals, clinics shut voluntarily by the doctors during the lockdown period, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioner has asked the doctors to not shut the hospitals and clinics. “All essential services can function in the city and hence clinics and hospitals should also be available to the residents. There are doctors who have voluntarily stopped their outpatient department. We appeal all of them to open and treat those who are visiting them for any sort of illness,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, commissioner, KDMC. The civic body claimed that it is operating all its opd’s at its two civic hospitals and six primary health care centres.

top news
Live: 3-day-old baby tests coronavirus positive in Mumbai’s Dharavi
Live: 3-day-old baby tests coronavirus positive in Mumbai’s Dharavi
Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund
Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund
Case study of first US community spread patient offers vital Covid-19 clues
Case study of first US community spread patient offers vital Covid-19 clues
iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’s what you’ll pay now
iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’s what you’ll pay now
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
India switches to world’s cleanest petrol, diesel with no increase in prices
India switches to world’s cleanest petrol, diesel with no increase in prices
On Day 8 of lockdown, traffic jam in Chennai, crowded market in Mumbai
On Day 8 of lockdown, traffic jam in Chennai, crowded market in Mumbai
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities