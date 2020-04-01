Coronavirus lockdown: KDMC chief urges doctor to not shut OPDs

cities

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 19:49 IST

Sajana.nambiar@hindustantimes.com

With several complaints from the residents of Kalyan-Dombivli about private hospitals, clinics shut voluntarily by the doctors during the lockdown period, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioner has asked the doctors to not shut the hospitals and clinics. “All essential services can function in the city and hence clinics and hospitals should also be available to the residents. There are doctors who have voluntarily stopped their outpatient department. We appeal all of them to open and treat those who are visiting them for any sort of illness,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, commissioner, KDMC. The civic body claimed that it is operating all its opd’s at its two civic hospitals and six primary health care centres.