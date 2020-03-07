Coronavirus scare: 3 suspected patients in HP test negative

cities

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 23:17 IST

The three patients suspected of coronavirus in the state have tested negative for the deadly disease, a state health official said on Saturday.

The samples of three suspected coronavirus patients, two from Palampur and one from Bilaspur, were sent to a Delhi laboratory, which has found them to not have affliction, said additional chief secretary (health) R D Dhiman.

The suspect from Bilaspur, who had travelled to South Korea recently, was quarantined at Indira Gandhi Medical College Shimla.

Italy returned mother-daughter duo from Sulah of Palampur sub-division were kept under observation in isolation ward at Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical Government College, Tanda.

Dhiman, who also had video-conferenced with Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, briefed him about Himachal’s preparedness against coronavirus.

He advised people against going to mass gatherings and come in physical contact with the persons who have travelled to China or other affected countries.

Those who visited the high-risk countries before, on or after February 10 may inform the authorities about their travel on toll-free helpline 104.

A total of 218 people were home quarantined in the state. Of these, 190 have already having completed the mandatory 28-day surveillance period.

The state government is creating awareness about coronavirus through various media platforms. Isolation wards have been set up in medical colleges and district hospitals and three fully-equipped ambulances have been stationed at Mandi, Shimla and Dharamshala for transportation of infected persons.

Employees exempted from biometric attendance

As a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus, the state government has exempted employees from biometric attendance till March 31. “It is informed that Government of India has taken out an advisory for exemption of employees to mark biometric attendance in view of the danger of transmission of the virus through the infected surface,” says the office memorandum issued by Himachal health mission director.

“Employees may instead mark the attendance in the manual register,” it added.

Meanwhile, Shimla deputy commissioner Amit Kashyap has called a meeting of all school heads to discuss the measures against the virus spread.