e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 10, 2019

Corporators demand toll waiver for Thane citizens

cities Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:42 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

With the roads riddled with potholes across the city, the demand for toll waiver for Thane residents has again gained momentum.

The corporators from Kopri are demanding that motorists should be allowed to go without paying toll owing to the traffic situation in Kopri and Eastern Express Highway. They demanded a no-toll road till Navratri.

The demand for waiver was made in the general body meeting held on Friday.

Last year, the toll was waived off till end of Ganeshotsav festival after thousands of residents protested over bad road conditions.

Bharat Chavan, a Kopri corporator, said, “The work of widening the Kopri bridge is undertaken. There are a lot of potholes near the Anandnagar toll plaza.”

The road is not maintained despite residents paying the toll tax. Office-goers are stuck for a long time at this toll. The state should waiver the toll for Thane vehicles till Navratri this year.”

Leader of the house, Naresh Mhaske, said the party will take it to public works department (PWD) minister Eknath Shinde.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 00:42 IST

more from cities
top news
    trending topics
    Kerala, Karnataka Rains and Flood Live UpdatesIndia vs West IndiesKashmir IssueSamjhauta ExpressBharat RatnaJabariya Jodi movie reviewUN chief invokes Shimla AgreementMaharashtra FloodDhaakad teaserKashmir Live Updates
    don't miss