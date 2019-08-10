Corporators demand toll waiver for Thane citizens

cities

With the roads riddled with potholes across the city, the demand for toll waiver for Thane residents has again gained momentum.

The corporators from Kopri are demanding that motorists should be allowed to go without paying toll owing to the traffic situation in Kopri and Eastern Express Highway. They demanded a no-toll road till Navratri.

The demand for waiver was made in the general body meeting held on Friday.

Last year, the toll was waived off till end of Ganeshotsav festival after thousands of residents protested over bad road conditions.

Bharat Chavan, a Kopri corporator, said, “The work of widening the Kopri bridge is undertaken. There are a lot of potholes near the Anandnagar toll plaza.”

The road is not maintained despite residents paying the toll tax. Office-goers are stuck for a long time at this toll. The state should waiver the toll for Thane vehicles till Navratri this year.”

Leader of the house, Naresh Mhaske, said the party will take it to public works department (PWD) minister Eknath Shinde.

