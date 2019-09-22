Counterfeit goods worth ₹16 lakh seized in Pune; one arrested

pune

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 22:10 IST

The Pune police crime branch on September 20 seized counterfeit products worth ₹16 lakh from a man caught placing fake products in branded packaging.

The accused, identified as Hitesh Raghavji Ravriya, 30, is a resident of Silicon Vishwa on Ahmednagar road. He was caught placing counterfeit toilet cleaners, washing liquid, floor cleaner and glass cleaner in branded containers.

Fake products in packaging of well-known brands of detergent powder, face cream, toilet cleaners, hair oil, washing soaps, air fresheners among other goods were seized from adjacent godowns.

The owner of the business has been identified as Ramji Mahadev Patel, 42, resident of Lake town building in Bibvewadi. The police are currently on the lookout for him.

The business owner is native of Meghpar in Bhachau taluka, Kachchh district of Gujarat. He had taken the godowns on rent two years ago, according to the police.

“There is possibility that more people are involved in the case. It looks like a major operation,” said Sanjay Gaikwad, police sub-inspector. The raid was conducted by Unit 3 of Pune police crime branch.

A case under Sections 420 (punishment for cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 51, 63, 64 and 65 of Copy right Act, 1957 has been registered against the two and unknown persons at Kondhwa police station.

