Couple found hanging in Indirapuram flat

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 23:50 IST

A 30-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife were found dead inside their apartment in Indirapuram’s Gyan Khan on Friday morning. The couple’s eight-month-old son was found at the flat, who they entrusted to the care of the woman’s sister in a text message sent by the woman. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide. They are yet to ascertain what pushed the couple to take such a step.

The couple was from Bihar capital Patna and had shifted to the rented accommodation less than a year ago. The man was a sales manager with a firm in Noida and had been working from home since the lockdown while the woman was a homemaker.

“Around 3.45am, the woman sent an SMS to her sister, who lives in Greater Noida, asking her to come early morning and pick up the child who would be alone in the house. When her sister saw the message, she panicked and sent one of her friends living in Indirapuram to the couple’s flat, around 6am Friday,” said Anshu Jain, circle officer (Indirapuram).

The friend found the main door unlocked and the woman hanging, with the infant on the bed. She then alerted the neighbours and the police were informed. The police inspected the house and found the man hanging in another room.

Officers said they have roped in forensic teams. “Their child was taken away by the woman’s sister, and both bodies have been sent for an autopsy. We have not received any complaint from any of their family members so far,” Jain added.

Ghaziabad is yet to have a dedicated helpline to help people in trouble. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).