e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Court seeks police response on plea of Pinjra members

Court seeks police response on plea of Pinjra members

cities Updated: Jul 10, 2020 00:05 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Thursday sought the response of Delhi police on a plea by Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita -- members of Pinjra Tod who have been arrested for their alleged role in the north-east Delhi riots -- who moved an application seeking a court-monitored probe in the matter being investigated by the Special Cell.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana granted time to the Investigating officer (IO) to file a reply to the plea moved by advocate Adit S Pujari and posted the matter for July 14.

“List the application for the report of the IO and for consideration on July 14,” the judge said in his order.

Narwal, lodged in Tihar jail along with another JNU student and member of the group, Devangana Kalitha, was arrested by Delhi Police on May 23 in connection with a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north-east Delhi’ s Jaffrabad area in February.

Narwal and Devangana have been charged with the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code such as criminal conspiracy and disturbing communal harmony.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi police had earlier filed a case against Narwal and Kalita for “actively being involved in hatching the conspiracy to cause riots near Jaffarabad metro station on February 25”.

The police said that they were also part of a larger conspiracy and were found to be connected to the “India against Hate” group and Umar Khalid. However, Khalid had denied all charges.

The police has filed 750 FIRs in connection the riots that had broken out in northeast Delhi, claiming more than 53 lives and leaving over 400 injured.

top news
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from today evening
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from today evening
Nepal’s cable operators remove Indian news channels
Nepal’s cable operators remove Indian news channels
85% deaths in 45-plus age bracket: Govt data
85% deaths in 45-plus age bracket: Govt data
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested in Lucknow
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested in Lucknow
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
Charlize Theron interview: Old Guard star reveals advice she’d give her younger self
Charlize Theron interview: Old Guard star reveals advice she’d give her younger self
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In