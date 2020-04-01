Covid-19: CRPF deployed at 2 markets in Jalandhar

cities

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 23:58 IST

The district administration has deployed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at two vulnerable markets in the city.

Officials said the CRPF has been deployed to supplement the commissionerate police at Dilkusha Market and vegetable and fruits market at Maqsoodan to ensure that only the authorised people could access these areas.

Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the two markets have been opened to ensure supply of medicines at retail outlets and of vegetables and fruits through retail dealers.

However, Bhullar said that people have been making beeline at these places thereby flouting the curfew norms. He added that it is a serious issue as the curfew has been imposed to check spread of Covid19 epidemic in the city.

Both these places have now been sealed by the force and only people having passes would be allowed to enter these areas.

The officials said that no loitering will be allowed at these places and strict action would be taken by the police and the paramilitary force against unauthorised persons.