Covid-19 drive: Navi Mumbai exceeds target to survey families; tops state chart

Covid-19 drive: Navi Mumbai exceeds target to survey families; tops state chart

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 01:08 IST
G. Mohiuddin Jeddy
G. Mohiuddin Jeddy
         

The civic body, NMMC, has surveyed more than 3.35 lakh families in Navi Mumbai under the `My Family My Responsibility’ drive of the state government. It has surpassed the target specified by the state government and claims to have performed the best in the state among all civic bodies with respect to target and population ratio.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) deployed 670 squads, each with 2-3 persons, for the survey.

Abhijit Bangar, municipal commissioner, said, “The state government had given NMMC a target of 3,16,449 families to be surveyed. We have surpassed that target by surveying 3,35,469 families till date. The targeted population figure was 14,24,020, of which 10,53,896 residents have been covered through door-to-door campaign. As per the data on the government dashboard, we are leading in achieving maximum target in MMR region and also in state.”

The survey staff went door to door and checked the body temperature and oxygen level of the residents and collated their health information related to fever, cough, cold, blood pressure, diabetes, heart ailments and other co-morbidities. These were recorded in an App of the government.

Bangar said: “A massive awareness campaign has also been undertaken. All the family members are being made aware of the precautions they need to take against Covid including wearing of masks, washing hands regularly, using sanitizer, not hiding any disease, going to fever clinics to get tested, taking medicines regularly for co-morbidities and also encouraging those who have recovered from Covid to donate plasma to help others.”

The civic body will start the second phase on Thursday by revisiting all the households and again testing their body temperature and oxygen saturation level and getting details of their health.

Stated Bangar, “The three-point programme of our Mission Break The Chain – Trace, Test and Treat – is facilitated through the survey. It is helping us identify and register persons with co-morbidities and also Covid symptoms. This helps in immediate treatment. It also helps us in contact tracing and treatment that will help reduce fatalities.”

Subhamoy Ghosh, 45, secretary of Prajapati Park Housing Society in Koparkhairane, said, “It was great to see the staff taking all requisite precautions with one of them in PPE kit to test the residents of our society. They went to every flat and collected the details and were very courteous as well.”

