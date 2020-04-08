Covid-19 kills 8 in Pune; total of 16 deaths in city

cities

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:22 IST

PUNE On Wednesday, Pune reported eight more deaths of persons having tested positive for the Covid-19 infection, caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus, taking the total count of deceased in the city to 16.

Eleven deaths have been reported from Sassoon hospital, and one each from Aundh Civil hospital, Deenanth Mangeshkar hospital, Naidu hospital, Noble hospital and Inamdar hospital.

“Today’s death toll is eight, so the total is 16,” confirmed PMC health chief Dr Ramchandra Hankare.

Three of the Covid-positive patients that expired on Wednesday were in hospital with co-morbid conditions.

The deaths of two males, aged 44 and 50, were

reported from Naidu hospital and Sassoon General hospital, respectively.

Speaking about the 44-year-old male, a resident of Raviwar peth, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner, Shekhar Gaikwad said, “He had uncontrolled diabetes and was admitted to Naidu hospital on April 4. He became breathless at midnight on Wednesday. Although he was maintaining oxygen saturation with ventilation, he went into renal failure and succumbed early on Wednesday morning.”

On the death of the 50-year-old male at Sassoon, divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said, “The 50-year-old who had respiratory issues and was at the Rao nursing home at Bibwewadi earlier. He died at Sassoon on Wednesday. He was on the ventilator.”

According to the PMC health department, the third case, a 73-year-old resident of Sayyed nagar, Hadapsar, was admitted for breathlessness on April 2.

He was intubated and critical on ventilator support. He did not have any travel history or known contact with any Covid-positive person.

He was declared dead on Wednesday morning at 9.21 am.

Noble Hospital, executive director, Dr H K Sale, said, “The cause of death is determined to be Covid-19 with multiorgan failure. He also had diabetes and hypertension. He was declared dead on Wednesday at 9:15 am.”

The deceased from Inamdar hospital in Fatimanagar is a 57-year old woman. The entire hospital staff has now been advised home isolation. This includes doctors and nurses.

Fatal disease

March 30

First Covid-19 related death in the city - 52-year-old businessman at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital

April 2

50-year-old woman at Sassoon General Hospital

April 5

Three deaths reported - 69-year-old resident of Gultekdi died at Aundh Hospital

52-year-old-man with co-morbid conditions and 60-year-old woman (who had earlier tested negative) at Sassoon General hospital

April 7

Three deaths - all senior citizens and on ventilators at Sassoon hospital