Home / Cities / Covid cloud casts a shadow on Dussehra celebrations in Mohali

Covid cloud casts a shadow on Dussehra celebrations in Mohali

cities Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 22:22 IST

cities Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 22:22 IST
Shailee Dogra
Shailee Dogra
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The ground in Phase 8 of Mohali where small effigies will be burnt on the occasion of Dussehra.
The ground in Phase 8 of Mohali where small effigies will be burnt on the occasion of Dussehra. (Gurminder Singh/HT)
         

With Covid playing the demon and spreading its tentacles far and wide, Mohali is keeping its Dussehra celebrations low-key this time.

The city, which is otherwise known to celebrate the festival with great pomp and show, will burn only small effigies at the Phase 8 ground.

Covid effigy to be burnt

In keeping with its tradition, Mohali will be burning four effigies this time too. Apart from the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarana and Meghnad, the committee burns the effigy of one social evil that needs to be ended—this time it’s Covid-19.

“The whole world has been brought to its knees by the coronavirus. So we have decided to burn its effigy and pray for the safety of everyone,” said Mohali Dussehra committee president Madhu Bhushan.

The effigies have been prepared but will be erected only at the time of prayer.

Bhushan said, “It will be a small gathering of the executive committee members. This is for the first time that the celebrations are so subdued. Even during the insurgency period and the 1984 riots, Dussehra festivities did not suffer. All rituals were carried out in view of the sentiments attached to the festival. Back then the celebrations were carried out at the 3B2 market.”

“But this time, crowd management is major challenge. How can you ensure social distancing when people are celebrating? To avoid the virus spread, we have decided against going big on the festival,” he added.

Meanwhile Mohali sub-divisional magistrate Jagdeep Sehgal said that no committee has come forward to seek permission for functions this time. “We have issued instructions to the police to remain vigilant and not allow any gatherings,” said Sehgal.

