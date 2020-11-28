Covid’s second wave: Experts convene meeting to deliberate countering measures

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 00:46 IST

Deliberations were held on countering the possible second wave of Covid-19 in Punjab and discuss management strategies with state’s top doctors and bureaucrats from private and government institutions.

Dr KK Talwar, adviser, health and medical education and research; Husan Lal, principal secretary, health; DK Tiwari, principal secretary, medical education and research; Tanu Kashyap, MD, PHSC; Dr GD Puri, dean, PGIMER; Dr Kamal Kajal, associate professor, PGIMER; Girish Dayalan, Mohali DC, and Aashika Jain, IAS, were among those present.

Dr Talwar appreciated the quality healthcare services being provided in Mohali which drew patients from Panchkula, Chandigarh and Himachal to seek treatment at Mohali health facilities.

The seamless co-ordination between government and private hospitals under direct supervision of Mohali DC was also lauded.

Increasing sampling and arrangement of adequate bed capacity was stressed upon. Reducing case fatality rate (CFR) was deliberated upon at length. The doctors also shared practical tips and best medical practices which would be helpful for all hospitals in reducing death rate.

L1 facilities have been discontinued statewide considering low occupancy rates. It was decided that home isolation for asymptomatic/mildly symptomatic patients will be promoted. Home isolation kits are to be distributed among the needy patients. In order to help the patients recover quickly and strengthen their immunity, post-Covid care kits have also been prepared by the state government which are to be distributed generously.

Private hospitals were requested to initiate home counselling services for patients under home isolation. An appeal was also made to them to charge genuinely.

All private hospitals have been asked to fill ventilator support proforma and infrastructure availability performa so that the expert committee could analyse the same and help them in every way possible. It was informed that the health institutions should fill death audit forms so that the experts may have a fair analysis of deaths taking place in Punjab and tackle CFR.

All hospitals were suggested to attend the weekly live sessions conducted by Dr KK Talwar and other experts.