Covid vaccine dry run conducted in Dharamshala

A dry run for coronavirus vaccine distribution was conducted at Zonal Hospital Dharamshala on Friday in the presence of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

It was part of the nationwide second dry run before the vaccine rolls out. The mock drill was conducted at three sites, where 75 beneficiaries went through a mock immunisation process.

Chief medical officer, Dr Gurdarshan Gupta said that the Covid-19 vaccination was also rehearsed at Dalek Hospital Dharamshala, Government Senior Secondary School, Dadi and two other sites.

He said that the Covid-19 vaccination will be rehearsed in all health blocks of the district from January 11, for which the department has made all arrangements.

As many as 630 beneficiaries will undergo mock immunisation in 126 sites of all health blocks of Kangra district.

If there are adverse effects of vaccination, a medical kit will be available beforehand and there is also a provision of an ambulance in such cases.