Cracks emerge on Rampura flyover for third time in a year

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:21 IST

The Rampura flyover, which falls on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, developed cracks on Saturday morning, on the carriageway ferrying traffic from Jaipur towards New Delhi.

The flyover is located just two kilometres ahead of the Kherki Daula toll, in Manesar. It is the third time in the last 10 months that the flyover has developed cracks.

Traffic police officials cordoned off the cracked portion, which is right in the middle of the three-lane carriageway, but commuters were able to access the remaining portion. Although no snarl was reported on the stretch, vehicular movement had slowed down as motorists manoeuvred their vehicles to avoid the barricaded portion.

According to traffic police officials, cracks on the three-foot wide and two-foot long section was discovered around 9.15am. Vehicles passing below the flyover could also be seen through the cracks.

“We received an alert around 9.15am and within five minutes, cordoned off the portion that had developed cracks with traffic cones. National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials also reached the spot. Using their hydra crane, we installed concrete jersey barriers around the affected stretch,” said assistant sub-inspector Mukesh Kumar, the traffic police official deputed at the spot.

The flyover was opened in 2016 and forms a part of the 195-kilometre-long Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, between Kherki Daula toll and Jaipur.

Around 35,000-40,000 vehicles use the carriageway on a daily basis to head from Jaipur towards Delhi, NHAI officials said.

Officials of the Pink City Expressway Private Limited (PCEPL), the concessionaire for NHAI between Jaipur and Manesar, did not respond to requests for comment.

The incident caused concerns among commuters and officials, as similar incidents were reported at the same spot last December and July.

When cracks had initially developed at the spot in December 2018, NHAI officials had blamed a driver of a multi-axle truck for causing the damage. “We suspect that the driver of the truck changed its tyre on the central lane itself. He lifted the truck using a jack, which put excess weight on this portion, damaging it,” NN Giri, former project director of Delhi-Jaipur Expressway had said last year.

In July, officials attributed the cracks to the movement of overloaded vehicles, following which the cracks were repaired and the flyover was reopened after a week.

Traffic police officials alerted commuters about the development around 11.30am.

“Traffic Alert: There is structural damage on NH-48 at Rampura flyover towards Delhi. Commuters are requested to drive carefully. @TrafficGGM is on the spot to facilitate the traffic. Concerned authority has been informed. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. @gurgaonpolice (sic),” @TrafficGGM tweeted.

Traffic experts said that the repetition of cracks indicates that the flyover had been constructed incorrectly. “Cracks emerging at the same spot again only prove that the flyover has not been constructed properly. Authorities need to retest all materials used in constructing the flyover, reassess its structural design, and subsequently, get a road safety audit done before opening the flyover for traffic completely,” said Sarika Panda Bhatt, programme coordinator with Haryana Vision Zero.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 22:09 IST