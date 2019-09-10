Curbing drug menace is top priority of new Ludhiana police commissioner

cities

The new commissioner of Ludhiana police, IPS officer Rakesh Agarwal, who joined his office on Tuesday, expressed determination to curb the drug menace and termed public-oriented policing one of his top priorities.

While talking to media after assuming charge, Agarwal emphasised on resuming police-public meetings in the city in a bid to minimise gap between cops and people.

An 1999-batch officer, Rakesh Agarwal had served as Ludhiana superintendent of police (SP) in 2006-2007.

Transparency on his mind

“My motto is to bring transparency in the police functioning. I want to end the common perception of people that only top-rank officers listen to their problems and those at police stations and police-post levels do not pay heed to them unless they have an approach,” Agarwal said.

“Officials of all ranks would be trained to deal with complaints and complainants. A stern action will be taken against those found involved, either directly or indirectly, with drug peddlers,” he added.

“The concept of police-public meetings was an effective initiative for reaching out to people and inviting them for suggestions. We will redesign the programme as a group of people have started hijacking such meetings,” the commissioner said.

The new police chief said in order to deter burglarers and snatchers, he was planning to increase night patrolling.

“I have also planned to ease traffic congestion in the city. I will be reviewing CCTVs installed under the Safe City Project and ensure that every major point of the city is under surveillance,” he added.

Agarwal has replaced IPS officer Sukhchain Singh Gill, who served as the commissioner of Ludhiana police for 17 months. Before taking charge, Rakesh Agarwal received the guard of honour from the police department.

What are challenges ahead of him

Increasing incidents of snatching, burglary and online frauds will be among the major challenges before the new police chief.

The poor condition traffic flow in the city, along with drug peddling and deaths due to overdose would also keep him on his toes.

Issue of offices

Recent changes in the organisational structure of the state government has resulted in increase in posts of deputy commissioner of police to six. Earlier, there were two posts of DCP in the city – DCP and DCP (investigation). The department could face problem while arranging offices for all DCPs.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 22:38 IST