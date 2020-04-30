Cured and raring to go, SI Arshpreet excited to join duty

cities

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 20:07 IST

Almost two weeks after she was admitted to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC) in Ludhiana, sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur Grewal has finally recovered from the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease.

Talking to Hindustan Times over the phone from the hospital, an elated Grewal said that she is excited to go home and join duty as soon as her home quarantine period is over.

She had been on curfew duty, getting just four to five hours of sleep everyday, when she tested positive for the virus on April 17. Her first thoughts on being tested positive were-- had she passed on the infection to her parents, both diabetic patients. But luckily, their tests came out negative and Grewal could now concentrate on her own health.

At the hospital, she spent time catching up with her friends and family over phone, playing ludo online, watching TV shows on online streaming sites and doing yoga. “The department had arranged a yoga instructor, who used to teach us asanas online,” she says.

Grewal also took to making videos to keep her well wishers updated about her health. She says her Facebook page has been flooded with messages from concerned residents ever since the news of her infection got out.

“There are so many messages that I am unable to read all. But I make sure to respond to at 20 persons everyday. I wish to convey my gratitude to everyone who prayed for my speedy recovery” she says.

She is also all praise for the doctors, nurses and other staff at the DMCH who helped her recover. “The staff here took good care of me and fed me a balanced diet. We were also given turmeric milk and tulsi tea to boost our immunity. Doctors have now advised me 15 days’ rest and I can’t wait to get home,” says the cop who is set to be discharged on Friday.

The 27-year-old, who is station house officer of Basti Jodhewal, says, “Earlier, due to my busy schedule, I rarely got time to spend with my family. I am hoping to make up for that in this quarantine period. I am also looking forward to learn cooking from my mother and update my knowledge by reading law-related books.”

A graduate in Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) from the Kamla Lohtia SD College, Grewal had joined the police department in 2015 after clearing the recruitment exam. She was on probation for two years after which she was given charge of the police post in Jalandhar before being finally promoted as SHO in August last year.