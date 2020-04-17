Curfew in Ludhiana: Biker passing through restricted street beaten up by locals

cities

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 21:35 IST

Police have booked 12 men for beating up a 26-year-old motorcyclist for passing through a road cordoned off by locals in Baba Namdev Colony on Friday.

The complainant, who lives in the same area, said he was riding his two-wheeler through a street restricted by residents, which angered some men standing nearby, and they beat him up.

On his complaint, the police booked 12 residents, of whom six were identified as Bhawani, his children Sunny and Vijay Laxmi; Raju, Shivam and Akshay. They are also residents of Baba Namdev Colony.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurdev Singh, the investigating officer in the case, said the accused had parked their cars in the middle of the road to restrict traffic movement. When they found the complainant passing through the street on his motorcycle, they intercepted him and beat him up.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Tibba police station against the 12 accused. The ASI said efforts were on to trace the remaining accused. No arrest has been made so far.