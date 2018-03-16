Dalai Lama event shifted from Dharamshala to McLeodganj

Days after the Tibetan government-in-exile shifted a high-profile event planned to commemorate Dalai Lama’s 60th year in exile from Delhi to Dharamshala, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Friday said the ‘Thank You India’ event will take place in McLeodganj.

CTA had shown keen interest to host the event at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) cricket stadium, but the sports body reportedly rejected request of the exile authority.

Former HPCA president and parliamentarian Anurag Thakur said a request was received from the CTA for organising the event at the cricket stadium. “Such events have never been organised at the stadium and the board of directors were also against it,” he added.

“A public event will be held at the Tsuglagkhang temple on March 31 to thank India, which the Dalai Lama has consented to grace,” said a post on the CTA official website.

The exile government had earlier cancelled the Delhi events, including an inter-faith meet at Rajghat, after a note by cabinet secretary PK Sinha directing senior political leaders and government functionaries not to participate in Tibet-related activities became public.

CTA president Losang Sangay, meanwhile, said that Tibet is inextricably linked to India through geography, history, culture, and spiritually.

“The Dalai Lama continues to advocate the revival of India’s ancient wisdom based on the Nalanda tradition. Today, he is the best ambassador for Indian values of ahimsa, inter-religious harmony and the promotion of basic human values: compassion and kindness,” Sangay added.

The 46-year-old political heir of the Dalai Lama said the Tibetan struggle is ‘Made in India and success of Tibetan struggle will be India’s success story.’

Chairman of the event’s organising committee, Sonam Norbu Dagpo, said India has not only been a second home for Tibetan people, but have provided profound support for the Tibetan struggle. “Under the leadership of the CTA, Tibetan people across the globe are observing 2018 as Thank You India year,” said Dagpo.

The exile government is also organising a public event on March 17 to commemorate the day when the Dalai Lama left Tibet in 1959.