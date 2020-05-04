Day after clash with labourers, police hold flag march to ensure law and order

cities

Updated: May 04, 2020 20:03 IST

Day after a clash with labourers on the National Highway near Dhandari here, police conducted a flag march on Monday for maintaining law and order in the areas inhabited by migrant labourers.

The police have already lodged an FIR against 200 protesters for curfew violations and vandalising vehicles. The police are also using drone cameras to keep a tab on their movement.

The flag march, which was conducted under the supervision of deputy commissioner of police (DCP, headquarters) Akhil Chaudhary, started from the Sherpur Chowk and concluded in Shimlapuri after crossing Sherpur Chowk, Dhandari Khurd, Jeevan Nagar, Focal Point, Sahnewal and Daba. At least, 400 police personnel along with 50 police vehicles took part in the march.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the march was held with the aim of maintaining law and order and to show solidarity of the police force with the people during these difficult times.

The ADCP added, “The situation is under control and labourers are coordinating with the police. The police have already increased ration distribution in the areas where labourers reside. The police are also doing videography using drone cameras to keep a tab on the situation.”

ACP (industrial area A)Vaibhav Sehgal, ACP (industrial area B) Sandeep Wadehra and ACP (Gill) Jashandeep Singh Gill were also present.

According to police officials, some people had instigated labourers for the protest and to create violence. The police are trying to identify these elements.

Despite lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, around 250 migrant labourers, residing in Sherpur, Dhandari, Focal Point and nearby areas, had gathered on the National Highway near Dhandari on Sunday evening and blocked the road for at least 20 minutes.

The labourers had also shouted slogans against the Punjab government and the police. Tension gripped the area after the labourers turned violent and started pelting police personnel and vehicles with stones and damaged at least 10 vehicles. The labourers had alleged they were not getting ration or cooked food and other necessary items and wanted the government to arrange transportation to send them back to their native places.