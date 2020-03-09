DDA to float tender for in-situ redevelopment of three slum clusters

cities

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 19:58 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will start work on the redevelopment of three new slum clusters in northeast and northwest Delhi by March-end.

The land-owning agency has completed a survey of slum dwellers in 32 clusters eligible for a house under in-situ redevelopment as part of the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The three clusters, tenders for which will be floated by March-end, are Dilshad Garden, Suraj Park in Rohini sector 18 and another cluster in Rohini’s sector 19.

“We have completed a survey of eligible slum dwellers. There are 2,645 slum dwellers in Dilshad Garden. In Rohini sector 18 and 19, we have identified 2,566 and 896 people eligible under the scheme, respectively. We will float tenders for the in-situ redevelopment of the project by the end of this month,” said a senior DDA official aware of the development.

After this, the DDA has almost completed work on four other clusters in south and north Delhi, tenders for which are likely to be floated by the end of August. These clusters are: Kusumpur Pahadi near Vasant Vihar, Majdoor Kalyan camp in Okhla and Kalkaji extension in south Delhi, and Shalimar Bagh in north Delhi.

All the slum clusters, DDA officials say, will be redeveloped on a public private partnership model, which has been used in Katputli Colony

Of the 675 slums in Delhi, 499 are on central government land, including DDA-owned land.

In these in-situ slum development projects, DDA plans to hire a private developer who will construct a multi-storeyed housing facility for slum dwellers (or beneficiaries identified through survey) along with a commercial component on the land where the slum exists.

The commercial component will be used by the developer to recover the total cost of the project. The land will be leased to the developer, the period of which will be decided by DDA.