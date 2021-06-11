13 Uttarakhand Police personnel have died due to Covid-19 so far: DGP
Thirteen Uttarakhand Police personnel have lost their lives to Covid-19 since the pandemic began last year, officials said on Friday.
The Uttarakhand Police paid a tribute to these personnel at a programme held at its headquarters here by observing a two-minute silence.
Speaking at the programme, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said eight jawans died of Covid-19 during the first wave and five during the second.
"Their service to the needy during a crisis can never be forgotten," he said.
Kumar said as compared to the first wave, more police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 during the second wave but they were protected to a great extent because of the vaccine.
He asked police personnel to get all their close relatives vaccinated at the earliest and remain prepared to deal with a possible third wave of the pandemic.