IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / 20-yr-old takes over Uttarakhand CM role on Girl Child Day
dehradun news

20-yr-old takes over Uttarakhand CM role on Girl Child Day

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said nominating Shrishti Goswami as the chief minister of child assembly for a day and organising a session in the state legislative assembly on national girl child day is a matter of pride and respect for all the girls in the state.
By Neeraj Santoshi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:36 AM IST
Goswami, a student at a Roorkee-based institution, while symbolically holding the position of the state’s CM for one day, reviewed various ongoing government-run development programmes after officers made presentations before her.(HT photo)

Twenty-year-old Shrishti Goswami who took over the charge of Uttarakhand chief minister for one day on Sunday gave suggestions on three main points — safety of children and girls, checking drug usage among youngsters and stopping hill migration in the state.

Goswami, who hails from Haridwar, on the occasion national girl child day on Sunday, made her suggestions during the child assembly session while she interacted with officials in Dehradun.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said nominating Goswami as the chief minister of child assembly for a day and organising a session in the state legislative assembly on national girl child day is a matter of pride and respect for all the girls in the state. “Such initiatives will also inspire them to fulfil their responsibilities towards the society,” he said.

Goswami, a student at a Roorkee-based institution, while symbolically holding the position of the state’s CM for one day, reviewed various ongoing government-run development programmes after officers made presentations before her.

Goswami, while talking to reporters, said, “As the CM, my priority was issues related to children as I know what kind of problems they face. These suggestions will be put before the State Child Rights Commission which will then be conveyed to the CM,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP