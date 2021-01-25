20-yr-old takes over Uttarakhand CM role on Girl Child Day

Twenty-year-old Shrishti Goswami who took over the charge of Uttarakhand chief minister for one day on Sunday gave suggestions on three main points — safety of children and girls, checking drug usage among youngsters and stopping hill migration in the state.

Goswami, who hails from Haridwar, on the occasion national girl child day on Sunday, made her suggestions during the child assembly session while she interacted with officials in Dehradun.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said nominating Goswami as the chief minister of child assembly for a day and organising a session in the state legislative assembly on national girl child day is a matter of pride and respect for all the girls in the state. “Such initiatives will also inspire them to fulfil their responsibilities towards the society,” he said.

Goswami, a student at a Roorkee-based institution, while symbolically holding the position of the state’s CM for one day, reviewed various ongoing government-run development programmes after officers made presentations before her.

Goswami, while talking to reporters, said, “As the CM, my priority was issues related to children as I know what kind of problems they face. These suggestions will be put before the State Child Rights Commission which will then be conveyed to the CM,” she said.