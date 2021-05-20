3 dead, 2 missing in Uttarakhand cloudburst, heavy rains following IMD warning

At least three people died and two went missing in separate incidents of cloudburst and heavy rains amid a red alert by the meteorological department for eight out of Uttarakhand’s 13 districts on Thursday. Dehradun centre of IMD issued the alert for heavy and very heavy rains.

A 32-year-old man died while two 13-year-old girls went missing after a cloudburst in Kwansi village of Chakrata block, 90 kms from Dehradun on Thursday morning. Following the incident, the state disaster response force (SDRF) initiated search and rescue work with the help of villagers.

"The cloudburst happened on Thursday morning at around 9 am in which a 32-year-old man identified as Muna died after being swept away by heavy water flow, while two girls identified as Kajal and Sakshi went missing," said Praveen Alok, media in-charge SDRF.

He added that a search and rescue operation was going on with the help of villagers. "The body of the man has been recovered while the two girls are yet to be found,” he said.

In another incident in Bazpur of US Nagar district, two men aged 28 and 40 died after the wall of their mud house collapsed due to heavy rains in the early hours on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Shankar and Mukesh, were asleep when the wall collapsed, crushing them to death.

Landslides and debris brought down by heavy rainwater had blocked many highways and roads.

The Badrinath highway in Chamoli district was blocked after water from a local rivulet flooded the road. The driver and the helper of a truck trapped in the water escaped after abandoning the truck on the road.

Similarly, Gangotri highway in Uttarkashi district was also blocked due to landslides at various locations.

The Dehradun centre of IMD earlier issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rains in eight districts of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Almora, Nainital, Champawat, US Nagar and Pithoragarh. It also advised settlements near rivers and rivulets to remain cautious.