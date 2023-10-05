News / Cities / Dehradun News / 3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

ANI |
Oct 05, 2023 05:30 AM IST

Earthquake tremors were felt around 3.49 am on Thursday, and the depth was recorded at 5km at Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale struck the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand in the early hours of Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Uttarkashi district in the early hours of Thursday. (Representative file image)
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Uttarkashi district in the early hours of Thursday. (Representative file image)

The tremors were felt around 3:49 AM and the quake's depth was recorded at 5km, NCS said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 05-10-2023, 03:49:47 IST, Lat: 31.00 and Long: 78.29, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand," the National Center for Seismology said on X.

Further details are awaited.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out