32 test +ve at Haridwar ashram

The 32 people include students of the ashram, staff members and few senior citizens, a health department official said on condition of anonymity.
By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 05:39 AM IST
As of now, all the infected people have been isolated in the school of ashram which has been sealed for sanitisation and other required steps,” a health department official said.(AP)

At least 32 people from an ashram in the Mahakumbh area in Haridwar tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The 32 people include students of the ashram, staff members and few senior citizens, a health department official said on condition of anonymity.

“It is suspected that all of them got the infection from a devotee who visited the ashram. As of now, all the infected people have been isolated in the school of ashram which has been sealed for sanitisation and other required steps,” the official said.

Former secretary of the Uttarakhand chapter of the IMA, Dr DD Chowdhury, said that ahead of the Mahakumbh, the surge in the number of cases is a matter of concern.

“The most important thing that should be followed is the wearing of masks by the devotees as studies have suggested that it reduces the chance of getting infected by almost 90%,” he said.

