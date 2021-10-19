5 bodies recovered from debris after wall collapse in Uttarakhand's Nainital

Bodies of five labourers were recovered from under the debris after a wall collapsed near a college in Mukteshwar under Nainital district and another was rescued as heavy rain pounded Uttarakhand, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that 11 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state on Tuesday as he assured affected people of all help.

Nainital has been cut off from the rest of Uttarakhand as torrential rain threw life out of gear with at least three roads leading to the popular tourist spot blocked due to a series of cloudbursts and landslides. Houses were razed to the ground, leaving many displaced or trapped in the wreckage.

The Nainital Lake overflowed flooding the iconic Mall Road as people were seen wading in knee-deep waters. Many buildings and houses were also flooded in the area.

Earlier in the day, four people were trapped in the debris of a collapsed house at Rapad village in the Bhatrojkhan area of Almora district out of which a woman was rescued safely, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Dehradun said. In another such incident, four labourers, including three women, were trapped in the rubble of a landslide near Joshimath in Chamoli district. The woman labourer was injured but the rest of them were safely rescued, the centre said.

Uttarakhand chief minister Dhami conducted an aerial survey of the areas affected due to heavy rainfall. “Rescue teams are working hard. We have sought help from the army. Two army choppers will deploy in Nainital and one in the Garhwal regions. Houses and bridges have been damaged at many places," he told reporters this afternoon.

According to the State Disaster Management Secretary, the hilly state has recorded more than 200mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. The weather department has said that rainfall will subside by Tuesday evening.