Uttarakhand: SIT files charge sheet against 60 in Patwari-Lekhpal paper leak case

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Haridwar police has filed a charge sheet against 60 accused in connection with Patwari-Lekhpal paper leak case, a police official on Friday.

SIT found 44 candidates who used unfair means in the Patwari-Lekhpal exam (Representative Photo)

Those charge-sheeted include 40 candidates who used unfair means to pass the exam, said Haridwar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajai Singh.

“It was a complex case. I am satisfied that the SIT was able to reach all culprits with the collection of scientific and other evidence. Initially, when the case in this regard was registered on the complaint of the special task force, seven people, including Uttarakhand Public Service Commission’s section officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi were named as accused. It was only due to our comprehensive investigation that the number of conspirators reached 20,” SSP Singh said.

He added, “Our team examined every physical and scientific evidence like CCTV camera footage installed in and around the places used by the accused for the preparation of the examination. We also recovered mobile phones, printers, blank cheques, educational certificates and cash taken from the candidates.”

The key accused named in the charge sheet were identified as Sanjiv Chaturvedi, a former section officer in the confidential section of UKPSC, his wife Ritu Chaturvedi, Sonu alias Khadku, a resident of Saharanpur, Deepak, a resident of Haridwar, Saurabh Prajapati, a resident of Haridwar, Suresh alias Manto, a resident of Saharanpur, Dharmendra, a resident of Haridwar, Devi Singh, a resident of Saharanpur.

According to police officials, the SIT found that 44 candidates used unfair means in the Patwari-Lekhpal exam during its ongoing investigation.

The UKPSC in its meeting on Friday decided to debar these candidates from appearing in any government exam for the next five years, stated the government exam body in a press release.

On January 12, the STF (Special Task Force) arrested five people in connection with the Lekhpal/Patwari paper leak conducted by UKPSC on January 8, 2023. The case was subsequently transferred to Haridwar Police.