Home / Cities / Others / Gujarat ATS arrests 30 in question paper leak case

Gujarat ATS arrests 30 in question paper leak case

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 07, 2023 09:55 AM IST

The Gujarat junior clerk recruitment exam was cancelled hours before it was to take place on January 29 following a question paper leak

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Thursday said it has arrested 30 persons for allegedly buying the leaked question paper of the state’s junior clerk recruitment exam, which was cancelled hours before it was to take place on January 29.

Thirty persons have been arrested for allegedly buying the leaked question paper of Gujarat’s junior clerk recruitment exam. (Representative Image)
Thirty persons have been arrested for allegedly buying the leaked question paper of Gujarat’s junior clerk recruitment exam. (Representative Image)

Following a raid on a computer centre in Vadodara in January in connection with the paper leak, the call letters, blank cheques and original documents of these 30 candidates, including seven women, were seized, as per an ATS press release.

It said these 30 persons had agreed to pay between 12 lakh and 15 lakh to those involved in the paper leak, and the blank cheques and original certificates were submitted as “guarantees”.

Most of these candidates belong to north and central Gujarat districts.

As many as 9.53 lakh candidates were scheduled to appear for the exams that were being conducted by the Gujarat Panchayat Service Commission on January 29 across the state to recruit 1,181 junior clerks.

Acting on a tip-off, the ATS had detained a suspect and recovered a copy of the question paper during the early hours of January 29, after which the exam was cancelled.

Earlier, 19 persons, including agents and middlemen, were arrested for cheating, criminal offences and other offences after the leak was detected in January and they continue to be behind bars.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anti-terrorist squad ats cheating exams gujarat north pay raid suspect women + 8 more
anti-terrorist squad ats cheating exams gujarat north pay raid suspect women + 7 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out