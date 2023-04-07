Home / India News / Telangana BJP chief leaves jail after bail in paper leak case: ‘Court has…’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 07, 2023 10:43 AM IST

MP Bandi Sanjay along with three others was sent to judicial custody on Wednesday.

Telangana MP and BJP president Bandi Sanjay was released from the Karimnagar district jail on Friday after he was granted bail in the SSC paper leak case. Bandi Sanjay was granted bail in the case by a magistrate court in Hanamkonda, Shyam Sunder Reddy, lawyer of Bandi Sanjay informed.

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar (PTI)
“The court has accepted our request and bail was granted to Bandi Sanjay furnishing with and sureties and 20,000,” Shyam Sunder Reddy said as per news agency ANI.

"Court has made a condition that he can't leave India without permission," he added. Bandi Sanjay along with three others was sent to judicial custody on Wednesday. Following his arrest, Bandi Sanjay had demanded Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to reveal his post-graduate degree certificates, accusing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of political vendetta by arresting him for questioning the ruling party.

“…What was the need for this action against a Member of Parliament at midnight? What are the crime and case? They are not telling us anything,” Bandi Sanjay had said.

Speaking about Bandi Sanjay's custody, Karuna Sagar, another lawyer of the BJP chief had said earlier, “Bandi Sanjay and 3 others have been sent to judicial custody till April 19 and will be shifted to Karimnagar jail… We will file contempt proceedings against the investigating officer for violating the SC guidelines…"

The photo of the purported SSC Hindi question paper was posted in a group of the app by one of the accused on April 4. It was subsequently shared in other groups by the second accused (a former journalist) who sent it to Sanjay Kumar, BJP MLA E Rajender and several others, police had said.

