73-year-old Uttarakhand man allegedly beats wife to death with cricket bat

73-year-old Uttarakhand man allegedly beats wife to death with cricket bat

Published on Sep 06, 2022 07:39 PM IST

The man called an ambulance and took his wife to the hospital, but he appeared suspicious and later admitted the crime, said the Dehradun police

A heated argument ensued between the couple after the wife refused to make dinner on Monday, police said. (Representative Image)
ByHT Correspondent

The Dehradun police arrested a 73-year-old man who allegedly beat his wife to death using a cricket bat on Monday evening, police said.

The couple used to have frequent quarrels and a heated argument ensued between the two after the woman refused to make dinner last night around 10.30pm, they added.

The accused, identified as Ram Singh, called the 108 ambulance to take the victim, Usha Devi (53), to the hospital where doctors declared her dead, said NK Bhatt, in-charge at Dalanwala police station.

Upon inquiring, the accused appeared suspicious and later admitted the crime, he said.

To be sure, a confession or disclosure statement of any person made before a police officer is not admissible as evidence before a court unless it is backed by other evidence. Only a confession before a judge is admissible as evidence against an accused.

The accused, who works as a street food vendor, married the victim three years ago after his first wife died due to chronic illness, the officer said.

He added that after their marriage in 2019, the accused came to know that she is the mother of notorious criminal Karan Shivpuri, who is facing many cases including that of loot and dacoity. According to police, the accused also told the police that the victim took his 14 lakh, which he had got after the sale of a plot.

A case was registered against the accused at Dalanwala police station under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

